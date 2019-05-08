Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bigg Boss BFFs Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma to Romance on Arijit Singh’s Raanjhanaa

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, who were best friends on Bigg Boss Season 11, teased fans about their new music video together on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Bigg Boss BFFs Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma to Romance on Arijit Singh's Raanjhanaa
Image: Instagram
Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika aka Hina Khan and her Bigg Boss BFF Priyank Sharma, who were house inmates and best buddies in the Bigg Boss Season 11, are all set to team up once again for an upcoming music video. The besties will next be seen romancing in Arijit Singh's new song Raanjhanaa.

As per the latest reports, Hina and Priyank were supposed to begin the shoot for Arijit's song in Delhi from May 7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain's Akshara, who is currently seen playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, even took to her Instagram account to drop a hint about shooting something special with her bestest buddy."

After her arrival in Delhi, Hina posted a series of pictures, which reflected her excitement.

#Raanjhana ❤️ @priyanksharmaaa

Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma, who has also done a movie directed by Vikas Gupta, shared the news of collaborating with Hina on Instagram with the caption, "I don't expect anything when I do a project! Every project for me is learning to get better in the next. I am not the best; honestly, I don't want to be the best because that takes away the beauty of me LEARNING something new every time I come up with a project. YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN ANGELS FOR ME in true form. The kind of support I get from you guys means so much to me, so much..."

I don’t expect anything when I do a project ! Every project for me is a learning to get better in the next . I am not the best , honestly I don’t want to be the best because that takes away the beauty of me LEARNING something new every time i come up with a project . YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN ANGELS FOR ME in true form . The kind of support I get from you guys means so much to me , so much . I have been lucky I guess and I don’t know if I deserve all this or no but THANK YOU for making a fucking middle class boy who never in this world thought that can even face the camera or will get a fucking chance to face the camera . I promise I won’t be disappointing you guys when it comes to entertaining you all Bahot bahot bahot shukriya aap logon ka ek ladke ko ye mauka dena ka Aur itna pyaar dene ka . Trust me with one thing you guys have no freaking idea of how wonderful I am feeling right now while typing this . YOU GUYS HAVE NO FUCKING CLUE . ITS ALWAYS JUST THE BEGINNING FOR ME small or big doesn’t matter ! I hope to entertain you guys till my last last breathe ! P.s : let’s do this one my bestest friend @realhinakhan , TIME TO ROMANCE THE FUCK OUT OF YOU @rockyj1 I know you love me RO P.s 2 : I would have told you guys to ignore my ‘FUCKS’ but you know what DONT because I am fucking emotional right now . LOVE YOU ALL ❤️❤️ - PRIYANK SHARMA #raanjhana #arijitsingh

It seems Hina is on a success spree these days and is all set to visit the Cannes Film Festival to unveil the first look of her debut movie Lines. She will be next shooting for Vikram Bhatt's film and this busy schedule has already made Hina leave Kasuatii Zindagii Kay.

