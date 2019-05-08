Bigg Boss BFFs Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma to Romance on Arijit Singh’s Raanjhanaa
Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, who were best friends on Bigg Boss Season 11, teased fans about their new music video together on Instagram.
As per the latest reports, Hina and Priyank were supposed to begin the shoot for Arijit's song in Delhi from May 7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain's Akshara, who is currently seen playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, even took to her Instagram account to drop a hint about shooting something special with her bestest buddy."
After her arrival in Delhi, Hina posted a series of pictures, which reflected her excitement.
Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma, who has also done a movie directed by Vikas Gupta, shared the news of collaborating with Hina on Instagram with the caption, "I don't expect anything when I do a project! Every project for me is learning to get better in the next. I am not the best; honestly, I don't want to be the best because that takes away the beauty of me LEARNING something new every time I come up with a project. YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN ANGELS FOR ME in true form. The kind of support I get from you guys means so much to me, so much..."
It seems Hina is on a success spree these days and is all set to visit the Cannes Film Festival to unveil the first look of her debut movie Lines. She will be next shooting for Vikram Bhatt's film and this busy schedule has already made Hina leave Kasuatii Zindagii Kay.
