Bigg Boss Changed My Life Completely and I Worked Hard to Encash the Fame: Hina Khan

Hina Khan shot to fame on television as Akshara in the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She broke out of her TV bahu image when she participated in Bigg Boss Season 11, and emerged as one of the most popular contestants. Although she was a runner-up that season, her success is considered no less than that of a winner.

Bigg Boss not only changed her image, but also her career and life in terms of exposure and the kind if work she has been offered ever since. She participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 subsequently, played the role of Komolika in the new version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina also ventured into films. While she walked the red carpet at Cannes for her film Lines, she also starred in a few films on OTT platforms. She has ventured into production with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and their first film Wishlist dropped last week on MX Player.

Back from her recent trip to Maldives, Hina spoke about her success story, re-rentering the Bigg Boss house as a senior this season and why she chose to become a film producer.

Was becoming a film producer always on your Wishlist?

We always wanted to get into film producing, there are some more projects planned, some of which I am acting in. Wishlist is about a couple who are too busy with their work to enjoy their lives. One day when tragedy strikes, they realize that they need to live their lives instead of worrying about a future they might not even have. I think the subject is quite relevant, especially this year when life has been so unpredictable.

How was it collaborating professionally with Rocky?

The production house belongs to us, but I haven’t done anything. My name is just there. We actors usually do our jobs and go home, but I realized as a producer it’s not that easy. Rocky was getting all the work done, from dubbing to editing. I was just eating wafers and looking at him.

How has life changed after you moved on from television to other platforms?

I have a never-ending wishlist. I want to do so much in life, and this is just the beginning. In the past two years life has changed. I have tapped into a different medium, where some people accept us, some people don't. When television actors like us step into different mediums, it is not easy for us, we are not starkids. Our struggle is different.

Even though you were popular as Akshara, it was Bigg Boss that really changed your image, right?

Bigg Boss helped change my image completely, which was not my plan, but it happened. When I came out, I got to know that had become this fashion icon and so on. I'm not someone who - if I’m given a tag or if people like me in a certain way - will just say thank you and move on. I will encash it. I will make sure that I present a different side of me every time. I work very hard on every look on social media.

Don’t you think that you gained more popularity despite being a Bigg Boss runner-up?

A lot of people have told me this. But the best part about returning to the show this season was that I was introduced alongwith two other winners – Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. It wasn’t me who was saying that I am the real winner. The makers, who gave away the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 to someone else, presented me with the hashtag #RealBBWinner. That was quite overwhelming. They made sure they give me that credit that I was no less than a winner.