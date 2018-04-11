English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Akashdeep Saigal Booked For Allegedly Beating Auto-Rickshaw Drivers
The case has been registered with the Bandra Police on Tuesday.
The case has been registered with the Bandra Police on Tuesday.
An FIR has reportedly been registered against Television actor Akashdeep Saigal, best known for playing Ansh Virani on popular show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, for allegedly beating two auto-rickshaw drivers in Mumbai.
The case has been registered with the Bandra Police on Tuesday. According to a report in HT, the police said that Saigal, along with his two friends, beat up the drivers with bamboo sticks over "a road being one way."
The police have registered two FIRs— one against Saigal and the other against the two drivers.
"On Tuesday morning, an argument took place between the model and the autorickshaw drivers over the road being one way. Prima facie, we have been told that Saigal and two more people started hitting the drivers with bamboo sticks. The autorickshaw drivers in the area earlier had a tiff with him,” said a police source.
Saigal, who was also one of the contestants on Big Boss season 5, has also registered a cross FIR against the auto drivers.
Also Watch
The case has been registered with the Bandra Police on Tuesday. According to a report in HT, the police said that Saigal, along with his two friends, beat up the drivers with bamboo sticks over "a road being one way."
The police have registered two FIRs— one against Saigal and the other against the two drivers.
"On Tuesday morning, an argument took place between the model and the autorickshaw drivers over the road being one way. Prima facie, we have been told that Saigal and two more people started hitting the drivers with bamboo sticks. The autorickshaw drivers in the area earlier had a tiff with him,” said a police source.
Saigal, who was also one of the contestants on Big Boss season 5, has also registered a cross FIR against the auto drivers.
Also Watch
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|13
|30
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Revealed!
- Champions League: Guardiola Sent Off as Manchester City Crumble Against Liverpool
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Comedian's Show Put On Hold; No New Episode This Weekend
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Akashdeep Saigal Booked For Allegedly Beating Auto-Rickshaw Drivers
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1