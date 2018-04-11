GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Akashdeep Saigal Booked For Allegedly Beating Auto-Rickshaw Drivers

The case has been registered with the Bandra Police on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
An FIR has reportedly been registered against Television actor Akashdeep Saigal, best known for playing Ansh Virani on popular show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, for allegedly beating two auto-rickshaw drivers in Mumbai.

The case has been registered with the Bandra Police on Tuesday. According to a report in HT, the police said that Saigal, along with his two friends, beat up the drivers with bamboo sticks over "a road being one way."

The police have registered two FIRs— one against Saigal and the other against the two drivers.

"On Tuesday morning, an argument took place between the model and the autorickshaw drivers over the road being one way. Prima facie, we have been told that Saigal and two more people started hitting the drivers with bamboo sticks. The autorickshaw drivers in the area earlier had a tiff with him,” said a police source.

Saigal, who was also one of the contestants on Big Boss season 5, has also registered a cross FIR against the auto drivers.

