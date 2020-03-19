English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Bigg Boss Contestant Jasleen Matharu Under Lockdown As Family Receives Death Threat

A report in an entertainment publication claimed that an unknown caller had called Jasleen's father, Kesar Matharu, and threatened to kill the entire family.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
Former Bigg Boss 12 participant and singer Jasleen Matharu has been under lockdown after her family received a death and extortion threat from an unknown caller. A report in an entertainment publication stated that an unknown caller had called her father Kesar Matharu and threatened to kill the entire family.

Speaking to the SpotboyE, Kesar said, “Threat calls mujhe aaye hai, Jasleen ko nahi. Police uske baad dekhne aayi thi to check my building security. Woh aadmi mujhe aur meri family ko maar dene ki dhamki de raha tha. The call came more than once (Threat calls have been for me, not Jasleen. Police came to check the security in our building. That man has threatened to kill my family and me. The call has come more than once).”

A senior official from Oshiwara station also confirmed the report to the publication saying that a case had been registered by Kesar Matharu and they have started the investigation.

Jasleen made headlines during her Bigg Boss stint because of her alleged relationship with singer Anup Jalota, who is decades older than her. He also makes occasional appearances on Jasleen's social media accounts.

Jasleen was also part of Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors.

