Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
Sofia, who appeared on season seven of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2013, got married to Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu on April 24 last year.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sofia Hayat
Announcing her split on Instagram, Sofia wrote, “You said you were an interior designer who designed palaces…YOU LIED…infact..you were in debt..You said you loved me..YOU LIED..love does not lie or steal..I paid for our sacred Union..I paid for the bills and I paid for our food and clothes..and yet..you wanted to steal more…you wanted everything I had…I met you..you were working in a shop..but I did not care..I still loved you. Everybody warned me not to be with someone who had no home or money..but..I did not listen..I believed in love..but you proved me wrong. So I pushed you out of my home and my life… I have learnt a lesson..that I will never be with anyone again who is not my equal. Who does not give back….He who is honoured to stand by my side…will be my equal..will inspire..create..love and know no darkness.” (sic)
She added: “I allowed my light to shine through you..now you will stay in the darkness that you are. The devil came to me disguised with the face of an angel..and tried to rape me of all that I am..but the sacred Mother is the All and can see the wrong. My power is truth, love and the love for my creation..for all that is good comes from me. There is one creator..Mother..Mata..Sekhmet..Allah Maa..Mary..and one power…LOVE. Anything else..ceases to exist. Now." (sic)
In the past..the Gods fought many wars..and the one who won proclaimed himself a God and robbed everything from the Cosmic Mother and proclaimed it as his own. He won falsely..with lies..and theft. Told the lie that the universe was created by him..he took the keys of the universe from her and locked her up yet used her creation..her womb for himself..today I did not allow that to happen again and fell the False God. His lies were so sweet that even with evidence that he is a liar..you would have believed him..I saw past it all..lived through it again to say..that the devil tried to take me over..but I defeated the Devil. There is no greater power than TRUTH..LOVE..and The Mother.
