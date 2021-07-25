Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Yashika Anand Injured in Car Accident, Co-passenger Dies

Actor Yashika Anand was injured and her friend Vallichatti Bhavani died, after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on East Coast Road in Chennai early on Sunday morning, reported The Hindu. Their car hit the median on the road. Images circulated of the car on the internet shows the black SUV in a completely damaged state. The actor and friends were retuning from Mamallapuram to Chennai early on Sunday morning.

The website further reported on the incident sharing when the vehicle was near Soolerikadu on East Coast Road around 11.45 PM, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the median, and the car turned. Passers-by and other motorists rescued those in the car and sent them to a hospital. However, Vallichatti Bhavani died in the accident.

After basic treatment, the others were shifted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Mamallapuram police have registered a case and are currently investigating it.

A report in ETimes has stated that Yashika and others injured in the car accident are in a critical state. Yashika’s father, upon hearing of the accident, rushed from Delhi to Chennai to be with her daughter.

Apart from featuring in films like Zombie, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu among others, Yashika was also a contestant on the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan.

