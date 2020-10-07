Bigg Boss Contestants Pavitra Punia and Sidharth Shukla’s Old Throwback Photoshoot Video Leaves Fans Stunned

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 has commenced from October 3 with a promise of the double dose of entertainment. Many TV celebs have been locked up inside the BB house including three seniors – Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The show has been hitting the headlines for a long time but among all the contestants, TV actress Pavitra Punia seems to be in limelight from the very first day.

The actress has been currently in the headlines for an old video of her with BB 13 winner Sidharth. The two were the part of the show called Love U Zindagi. The duo also did a photoshoot in the past which has gone viral on the internet.

In the photoshoot video, Sidharth can be seen dressed in a white shirt and Pavitra looks stunning in a chiffon saree and a sultry blouse and their sizzling chemistry is enough to raise the temperature. The duo was also rumoured to date each other, however, Sidharth squash all the rumours saying that they were just friends.

Now, the fans seem quite excited to see them together in the BB 14 house. Pavitra has entered the show as a fresher while Sidharth can be seen as senior with some special powers.

Pavitra is also hitting the headlines for her negative statements on Paras Chhabra which she has given in an interview with Telly Chakkar before entering the show. Calling Paras the only shit in her life, she said that if he has had even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in her presence. She was even quoted as saying, “I don’t wish to talk about people who are dependent on women. Mai aise insaan ke baare mein baat nahi karna chahti jo ladkiyo ki khairaat par jee raha ho”.

This fiery statement has definitely fumed Paras and he hit back at her, calling her scandalous past.