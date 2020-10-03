Bigg Boss: Contestants Who Were Asked to Leave the Reality Show for Violating Rules

Things can get a bit tense on television reality show Bigg Boss when contestants have a heated argument over a certain issue. However, they are always reminded not to express their anger physically as it violates the show’s rules.

But those who have been following the series, which will enter its fourteenth season this month, know that many contestants have been asked to leave the show for violating the rules. Here is a list of contestants from previous seasons who were asked to leave for unruly behaviour.

Madhurima Tuli

The television actor was asked to leave the show in the latest season of Bigg Boss after repeatedly hitting her former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Singh kept splashing water on Tuli, even after being warned by Bigg Boss, and the latter lost her calm and hit her ex-boyfriend with her frying pan. Tuli was asked to leave the show for violating the rules.

Shivashish Mishra

A contestant in season 12 of the show, Mishra was the first contestant who was out for not following the orders of Bigg Boss. Mishra went against his housemates decision which asked him to go for a jail punishment. He continued to stick to his decision despite multiple warnings and eventually walked out of the show.

Zubair Khan

In season 11, Zubair Khan’s foul language and disrespect towards women, made Bigg Boss ask him to leave. Show’s host Salman Khan, who was equally disgusted by his behaviour, threw him out of the show in the first week itself.

Priyank Sharma

The television actor who appeared in Season 11 had gotten into a fight where he pushed his fellow contestant Akash Dadlani. He was asked to leave, however he later made a comeback and managed to stick around for long.

Priyanka Jagga

Season 10 is known for notorious contestants Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga. Jagga was known for abusing contestants and misbehaving with Salman Khan, post which he asked her to leave the show. Khan even went on to threaten Colors channel saying that he would quit Bigg Boss if the channel ever signed her for any other show.

Swami Om

Swami Om, who is infamous for being one of the worst Bigg Boss contestants, not only threw his pee on female contestants but even stole things, which obviously led to his eviction.