Bigg Boss Day 20 Highlights: Shiv Thakare Fired as Captain, Archana Appointed as Punishment

Day 20 of Bigg Boss 16 carried forward the fight that had begun the previous night with Archana and Priyanka on one side and a bunch of housemates on the other. Nimrit, Tina Dutta, Gautam, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and others were accused of not letting them sleep by Priyanka and Archana. A huge ruckus was created as Priyanka and Archana first yelled at everyone and then tried to take revenge on the others.

The next morning Bigg Boss gave captain Shiv powers to punish the housemates who have not been following the rules. Shiv chose to send Archana into the jail as she was sleeping during the day. Priyanka refused to do her duties in the kitchen, so she was sent into the box. Shiv also punished Saundarya for talking in English, after Bigg Boss himself reprimanded her.

Week 3 Nominations Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot House Captain Archana Gautam Tasks Shiv Thakare asked to punish miscreants Result Archana, Priyanka and Saundarya are punished Notes Priyanka, Archana fight with rest of the housemates Twist Shiv Thakare fired as captain, Archana replaces him Exits —

Bigg Boss later assembles everyone and says that a lot of the house rules are being broken and Shiv is not effective as a captain. He accuses him of being too soft in order to maintain his relationships with the housemates. He then fires Shiv in order to restore order in the house. He says he wants to deal with Archana in his own way, and declares her as the next captain as a punishment.

Archana jumps with joy while Bigg Boss warns her that her glee might be premature. Housemates like Nimrit and Shalin make up their mind to disrupt Archana’s captaincy. Nimrit and Abdu Rozik steal chocolates from Archana’s room, which the housemates then share. Archana tries to plead with the housemates to cooperate with her, but to no avail.

