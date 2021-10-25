Bigg Boss Day 22 Highlights: Salman Khan Questions Housemates Over Donal Bisht, Vidhii Pandya's Eviction

Sunday evening was as action-packed as ever as the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ raged on in the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan inroduced a quirky new task for the contestants. In this task, each contestant had balloons on their head. They all had to burst the balloons of their housemates while revealing what misconception they have about themselves or the Bigg Boss house.

Vishal Kotian became the biggest target of this task by a landslide, as all others burst the balloons over his head and explained the myths he has about himself. Hinting about his discreet alliance with Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash points out, “Main nahi maanti kisiko bhi jhoote promises karke, aapke alliance banake aage badhne ki bilkul bhi zarurat hai." Nishant Bhat also talks about how Vishal plays games behind everyone’s backs.

Salman also questioned the housemates on Donal Bisht and Vidhii Pandya’s shocking eviction. The actresses were evicted on the basis of the housemates’ votes. Salman mentioned how, despite building relationships in the house, both of them were targeted collectively by the housemates. “Building relationships is the most difficult in this house, and you evicted the person who had a bond with everyone," Salman said.

Later Manish Paul entered the Bigg Boss house with a ‘spicy’ game. Based on the housemates’ nature, the contestants had to give each other a type of mirchi that reflected their behaviour. Shamita gave Nishant ‘dhokebaazi ki mirchi, as she felt betrayed when the latter nominated her name early. Vishal handed over the ‘overconfident mirchi’ to Karan, whereas Jay received the ‘laalchi mirchi’ because of his actions in the past episodes. He also got ‘jhoot ki mirchi’ from Pratik, resulting in a spat between the two before almost coming to blows again!

