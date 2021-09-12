Bigg Boss Day 34 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Feels Raqesh Bapat Has Soft Corner for Divya Agarwal

With one week away from the finals, a lot has changed in the Bigg Boss OTT house. We have witnessed unexpected evictions, changing relationship dynamics and newly formed bonds. The remaining contestants in the house are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt. The previous day ended on a rather positive note owing to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The 34th day saw Shamita Shetty discuss her feelings with Neha Bhasin. She confided in her about Raqesh Bapat and confessed that she feels he has a soft corner for Divya Agarwal. Shamita has often made her feelings about Divya very clear in front of Raqesh and have warned him about her fake nature. The day was comparatively calmer as the contestants celebrated the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In another positive turn, Neha and Moose Jattana were seen sorting out their differences. Both of them have locked horns several times since the first week of the show. Later, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to vote for two best and two weakest performers, considering the past 5 weeks. The housemates will have to decide this with ‘aapsi sehemati’, however, Divya was not sehemat with housemates decision of calling her a weak contestant.

Moose, too, gets punished along with Divya for being the worst performers. Meanwhile, Nishant and Pratik were voted best performers.

This week’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode might see eliminations and the contestants will have just one week left to make their way into Bigg Boss Season 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here