Bigg Boss Day 4 Highlights: Moose Jattana-Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty-Raquesh Bapat and Urfi Javed Nominated

Drama and entertainment have become synonymous with Bigg Boss as the contestants unravel their different sides in the latest episode. Before premiering on TV, the current season of the controversial reality show has launched on OTT, but its fan base hasn’t died down a bit. The day kick-started on a calm note with Nishant Bhatt giving a pep talk to Moose Jattana but it escalated soon with Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal locking horns once again. This time, it was Pratik urging Divya to complete her tasks as she shrugged off the captain’s suggestion.

Later in the episode, Moose made a big revelation when she talked about her sexual orientation. When Pratik asked about her sexual orientation, she said, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me." She also said that would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong bond.

Bigg Boss also informed the housemates that any of the men could break their connection with their current partners and form a connection with Divya, to save her from elimination. This led to Zeeshan Khan breaking off his connection with Urfi Javed which saved Divya but got the latter nominated for eviction instead. This saw a series of heated arguments between the two, with Urfi not being able to handle the insult.

In the second half, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty joined Urfi voluntarily in this week’s nomination as the duo were not happy with Boss Man Pratik’s decision in a task. This led to a major fight between the trio with Shamita terming Pratik’s decision as unfair. Bigg Boss willingly accepted their self-nomination and proceeded with the day. The public chose Moose and Nishant for this week’s nomination along with the trio.

The day ended with Pratik and Raqesh being called inside the confession room.

It is soon to be revealed which Jodi or contestant will wave goodbye to the Big Boss OTT house and who will be saved from going back home.

