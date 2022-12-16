CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Day 75 Highlights: Nimrit, Shalin in Tears After Message from Family; Ankit Chooses Abdu's Captaincy
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss Day 75 Highlights: Nimrit, Shalin in Tears After Message from Family; Ankit Chooses Abdu's Captaincy

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 09:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets emotional after reading his family's letter; Ankit Gupta chooses Abdu Rozik's captaincy.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets emotional after reading his family's letter; Ankit Gupta chooses Abdu Rozik's captaincy.

Bigg Boss Day 75 Highlights: In the latest episode, a library in the BB house awaits a few lucky contestants, who get to choose among three exciting wishes.

Archana Gautam got into a heated argument with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary once again. It all started with Priyanka kneading a separate dough for herself and Ankit because she didn’t want to have methi ka paratha for breakfast like the rest of the housemates.

Archana got upset that Priyanka saved some dough for herself for later at the expense of changing the dietary requirements of other housemates. While Priyanka was done with Archana’s interference in the kitchen, Archana was pleased with herself for apparently exposing Priyanka’s unfair kitchen practices.

Elsewhere, out of the three captains - Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma, Tina pressed the buzzer in the living room first. She was awarded the power to decide the next contender for captaincy among the wildcard entrants Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala. Going by the bond Tina shares with Vikkas and Sreejita, it seems Tina might give Vikkas’s name for captaincy. It’s yet to be revealed though.

WEEK 11
NominationsSajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare
Captain(s)Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta
TasksCaptaincy Task
ResultsAbdu Rozik becomes one of the contenders for captaincy.
ExitsNA
NotesTina Datta is awarded the power to decide the next contender for captaincy.
RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the activity area of Bigg Boss house was converted into a magical library which awaited a few lucky contestants, who get to choose among three exciting wishes. Entry into this library must be earned through a task that divides the house into two teams - Team White and Team Black.

These teams must compete in the task that involves two members of each team making gold biscuits and the team that prepares the maximum number of biscuits wins the round. A member of the winning team will be granted access to the wish-granting library. The wishes include reading letters from family, what fans have to say and a chance to become captain of the house.

Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia chose the letter from the family option and broke down into tears. While Ankit Gupta chose Abdu Rozik’s captaincy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 16, 2022, 06:30 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 09:22 IST