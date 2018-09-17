Bigg Boss Ex-contestant Hiten Tejwani: Nothing is Planned and Scripted in the Show

Actor Hiten Tejwani, who was a part of the 11th season of controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss, does not believe in the allegations of the show being scripted."'Bigg Boss' is not at all scripted. Though sometimes it seems that fights between the contestants are already pre-planned but living for over two months in the show, I know that nothing is planned and scripted."Be it fights or arguments, everything happens in the house on its own. And viewers get to see only one hour episode, so they don't know what all exactly happened in a day and what has actually caused the fights," the 44-year-old told IANS over phone from Mumbai.As Bigg Boss 12 has already kicked in from Sunday, Hiten will be seen entering the house as "sanchalak" (moderator).Asked what advice he will give to this year's contestants, he said that he will make sure that contestants don't become afraid of being themselves."Contestants should be true to themselves and should not change for any other person or for the game. All contestants are sensible enough. They must be knowing what to do and not to do."The Kutumb fame actor also revealed that 'planning' does not work inside the house.He said: "Planning does not work inside the house. Whatever planning-plotting contestants do, gets wasted because whatever they plan in the house, something else tends to happen."On the work front, Hiten will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial film Kalank, which also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.