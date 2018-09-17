English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss Ex-contestant Hiten Tejwani: Nothing is Planned and Scripted in the Show
As Bigg Boss 12 has already kicked in from Sunday, Hiten will be seen entering the house as "sanchalak" (moderator).
Image Courtesy: Colors
Loading...
Actor Hiten Tejwani, who was a part of the 11th season of controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss, does not believe in the allegations of the show being scripted.
"'Bigg Boss' is not at all scripted. Though sometimes it seems that fights between the contestants are already pre-planned but living for over two months in the show, I know that nothing is planned and scripted.
"Be it fights or arguments, everything happens in the house on its own. And viewers get to see only one hour episode, so they don't know what all exactly happened in a day and what has actually caused the fights," the 44-year-old told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
As Bigg Boss 12 has already kicked in from Sunday, Hiten will be seen entering the house as "sanchalak" (moderator).
Asked what advice he will give to this year's contestants, he said that he will make sure that contestants don't become afraid of being themselves.
"Contestants should be true to themselves and should not change for any other person or for the game. All contestants are sensible enough. They must be knowing what to do and not to do."
The Kutumb fame actor also revealed that 'planning' does not work inside the house.
He said: "Planning does not work inside the house. Whatever planning-plotting contestants do, gets wasted because whatever they plan in the house, something else tends to happen."
On the work front, Hiten will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial film Kalank, which also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.
"'Bigg Boss' is not at all scripted. Though sometimes it seems that fights between the contestants are already pre-planned but living for over two months in the show, I know that nothing is planned and scripted.
"Be it fights or arguments, everything happens in the house on its own. And viewers get to see only one hour episode, so they don't know what all exactly happened in a day and what has actually caused the fights," the 44-year-old told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
As Bigg Boss 12 has already kicked in from Sunday, Hiten will be seen entering the house as "sanchalak" (moderator).
Asked what advice he will give to this year's contestants, he said that he will make sure that contestants don't become afraid of being themselves.
"Contestants should be true to themselves and should not change for any other person or for the game. All contestants are sensible enough. They must be knowing what to do and not to do."
The Kutumb fame actor also revealed that 'planning' does not work inside the house.
He said: "Planning does not work inside the house. Whatever planning-plotting contestants do, gets wasted because whatever they plan in the house, something else tends to happen."
On the work front, Hiten will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial film Kalank, which also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- All-New Honda CR-V Test Drive Review - SUV For The Urban Indian
- 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback to Launch In India On October 23
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...