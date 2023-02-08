Bigg Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that he received a threat call from an unknown person asking him to withdraw his application from the Kasba constituency in West Bengal. In the complaint, Abhijit mentioned in the complaint that the caller threatened him to withdraw the application filed from the Kasba Assembly constituency.

After the threat call, Bichukale demanded police protection from the election commission. It is to be noted here that Bichukale filed his nomination from the constituency for the upcoming by-polls on Monday. He was accompanied by his wife.

The Kasba constituency’s seat fell vacant due to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukta Tilak. The by-poll is scheduled to be held on February 26, while the results will be announced on March 2.

Last month, the former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant met with an accident in Pune. As per reports, he was travelling with four others who also suffered injuries. Following the accident, Bichukale shared an update and assured his fans that he was stable and there was no need to worry.

While speaking to the media, Bichukale had added that he would soon recover. “I have had a minor accident. Fortunately, I was not seriously injured in this accident. There were some rumours about my accident but nothing like that. I am perfectly fine. I am undergoing treatment on the advice of a private doctor," Bichukale said as per a media portal.

In January 2022, Bichukale created a controversy when he asked TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss on national television. Earlier, in 2019, while Bichukale was in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, he was arrested in connection with a cheque bounce case. The police had reportedly issued him summons multiple times but he did not respond. The police issued an arrest warrant on May 21, 2019, and he was arrested from the Bigg Boss house and later produced in court.

Read all the Latest Movies News here