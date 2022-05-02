Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Injured During Wrestling Practice, Undergoes Dental Surgery

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan underwent dental surgery after a mishap during her wrestling practice. After rising to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss, Arshi took up pro wrestling and is said to have been trained by The Great Khali. She got punched during a practice session in Dubai and her teeth fell out.

Arshi said, “While I was practicing wrestling for my next match, I accidentally got a punch on my face, and my teeth got hurt and fell out. I was left in uncontrollable pain and had to go for immediate dental surgery. By God’s grace I’m recovering now."

It is believed that the actress is in Dubai to get married on Eid but she denies and calls it just a rumour. She said, “My family is keen on getting me married and also I’m getting lots of marriage proposals here. But I’m not getting married anytime soon. My fans are wondering if I’m here for my marriage and I’m shocked reading the rumours. I’m already in pain, no girl will enjoy turning bride with toothache. I’m excited to enjoy the Eid festivities here."

About her wrestling plans, she had said in July 2021, “After being an entertainer I now want to be part of sports, too. It will be like achieving another level of success. But that doesn’t mean I will quit entertaining my audiences. I will be performing and enjoying both arts. Right now, I am trying to adjust the two in my life."

(With IANS inputs)

