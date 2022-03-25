Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Opts Out of Her Swayamvar Show: 'Not in Hurry to Get Married'

Earlier, reports about Arshi Khan, who recently entertained us as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14, having a swayamvar on the television show titled Ayenge Tere Sajna to find a groom for herself were making rounds on the Internet. However, as per the latest ETimes report, the model-turned-actress has opted out of the show, saying she is in “no hurry to get married." For those who don’t know, singer Mika Singh is also on a quest to find his life partner on Star Bharat’s upcoming swayamvar-based show Mika Di Vohti.

According to a TOI report, the former Bigg Boss contender has extended her wishes to the singer while saying that she is no longer in the upcoming reality show, as she has no hurry to “be in a relationship." The report added that Arshi is happy to learn that finally the reality show is taking place and Mika will be “finding his bride on it." “I’m happy that finally, the Swayamvar show is happening. I’m also happy that one of the best Bollywood singers will be finding his bride on it. I will wait for the next year. I’m not in hurry to be in a relationship or to get married. My team was in talks with the makers but I couldn’t manage to find time,” Arshi was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Arshi added that currently, she is completely focusing on her acting, as she is getting amazing feedback for her digital series titled Mail Trail. The actress, who rose to fame after featuring in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, also informed that she has “Punjabi and Haryanvi songs" lined up for her, in which she will also be featuring. Arshi informed that she is enjoying her work and that is how the actress realised that the time isn’t right to be a part of the reality show ‘to find a life partner’ for herself.

Earlier, the country has witnessed celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and Ratan Singh Rajput being a part of swayamvar-based reality shows.

