Bigg Boss Fame Aryan Vaid to Get Married for the Second Time, Seeks Blessings

Bigg Boss fame Aryan Vaid has been away from the screen for quite some time. Now, new reports have emerged stating that Vaid is now all set to get hitched for the second time. It was in 2018 when Aryan Vaid filed for divorce from his first wife, an American photographer Alexandra Copley after facing some issues in his marriage.

And now according to a report in Pinkvilla, Aryan is going to embark on a new journey with Arin Anne Warren. Aryan's future wife, is a native of Florida and the couple has been dating for over three years.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Aryan Vaid is planning to get married on October 29th this year at the Hyatt on Clearwater Beach. The Bigg Boss contestant proposed to Arin Warren in December last year, and in response, Arin happily said yes and accepted his proposal. Arin later met Aryan's family. “It was her wish to get married as soon as possible, and Aryan is getting married to her,” the source added. The report also revealed that the couple met and connected at a mutual friend's party three years ago.

A couple of days back, Aryan, too, took to social media to announce his wedding. Sharing a photo with his would-be-wife, he wrote, “In about 3 days it will be Mr and Mrs Vaid. We seek your blessings and love and truly all the best wishes… bless this union..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan Vaid was a housemate in the first season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, the Indian version of the American TV show Celebrity Big Brother, produced by Endemol India for Sony Entertainment in 2006 and was adored by the audience for his performance. Apart from it, Vaid appeared in the show Rab Se Sohna Ishq (2013), portraying Harry, a London cab driver. He was also seen in the shows like Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki (2013), Udaan as Kabir (2104), and Santoshi Maa as Indra Dev (2016-2017).

