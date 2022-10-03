Bigg Boss Fame Ashu Reddy Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Black Saree

Actress Ashu Reddy, a well-known face of the Telugu film industry, made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Chal Mohan Ranga and since her first project, she has made a special place in the hearts of her fans. Her acting skills and style statements have kept fashion critics on their toes.
Recently, the actress shared pictures in a gorgeous black chiffon saree with a mirrorwork sleeveless blouse. For makeup, she chose a matte base with pink lips and smokey eyes. Keeping it minimal she opted for a gold neck piece including a small pair of earrings.
While posting the pictures she wrote, “Black saree is always a high” which is true. The picture immediately surfaced on the internet and the comment section is filled with lovely comments.
Ashu was most recently seen in the just-finished OTT edition of Bigg Boss Telugu, Bigg Boss Non-Stop. She has been on sabbatical since then, although she has set significant travel goals with her Dubai and US tours.
Ashu wanted to win the BB Non-Stop trophy so she could present it to her mother and make her proud. But she was ousted before the finale. The internet sensation-turned-anchor is well-known for her lip-sync videos on YouTube. Because of her striking similarity to the South actress, this young technologist who worked in the US for a while is often known as Junior Samantha. Ashu rose to prominence after starring in season 3 of the renowned reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. She also became a host of the non-fiction show Happy Days. She co-hosted the TV show with seasoned anchor Ravi. It is a game show featuring a young crowd.
