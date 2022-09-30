Bigg Boss Fame Ashu Reddy Looks Stunning In Sleeveless Red Dress, See Pics

Actress Ashu Reddy is a well-known face of the Telugu film industry. She made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Chal Mohan Ranga and since her first project, she has made a special place in the hearts of her fans. Apart from this, she is also very active on social media and shares various pictures to stay connected with her fans.

Recently, Ashu shared a series of photos in a beautiful sleeveless red dress. She opted for nude makeup and kept her traces open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos on her official Instagram, the actress wrote, “Red Wine”. The pictures went viral in no time. One of her fans commented, “Beautiful”, while another one said, “Wow u look so beautiful and gorgeous looking.” Many others also shared red heart and fire emojis in the comment box.

See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashu Reddy (@ashu_uuu)

Ashu Reddy is very close to her dad. A few days ago, on her birthday, the actress shared a few pictures with her father, who gifted her a luxury car.

Ashu shared the pictures with her dad and her birthday gift on her social media. The actress shared the post and wrote: “ Sorry mommy, don’t be mad. It’s a Dad’s thing.”

See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashu Reddy (@ashu_uuu)



On the professional front, Ashu was last seen in the recently concluded OTT edition of BB Telugu, Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Since then, she has been on a sabbatical yet setting major travel goals with her Dubai and US tours.

Ashu wanted to win the BB Non-Stop trophy, give it to her mother, and make her proud. But she got evicted ahead of the finale. The internet sensation-turned-anchor is hugely popular for her lip-sync videos on the internet. This young techie, who worked in the US for a while, is popularly known as Junior Samantha for her striking resemblance with the South actress.

Ashu came into the limelight after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. She also became a host of the non-fiction show Happy Days. She co-hosted the TV show with seasoned anchor Ravi. It is a game show featuring a young crowd.

