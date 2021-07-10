Bigg Boss Fame Baba Khan AKA Jallad Struggling to Find Work, Seeks Help

Baba Khan, who used to appear on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss as ‘Jallad’ on Weekend Ka Vaar, is struggling to find work during the pandemic. Besides the reality show, Baba has worked with Salman in his films such as Wanted, Bodyguard, Veer, Jaaneman among others.

In a video interaction with Zee News, Baba told, “I have been in this film industry for the last 15 years, and it was going all fine but not anymore. I have done many films with Bhaijaan like Wanted, Veer, Jaaneman and also Bigg Boss. I also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Department, have done R Rajkumar, and also appeared in Jwala Mandi with Ravi Kishan in Bhojpuri…I have done a lot of work but ever since COVID induced lockdown was imposed, I have suffered a lot and have no job."

Earlier, actress Shagufta Ali opened up about financial difficulties due to lack of work and health issues. She has now received monetary help from Rohit Shetty and Madhuri Dixit on behalf of Dance Deewane 3, where she is seen as one of the judges.

