Bigg Boss Fame Gauahar Khan Slams Nishant Bhat's 'Loser Attitude' for Dismissing Her BB7 Win

Bigg Boss OTT has not allowed viewers to take their eyes off the screen and has been constantly providing juicy tales. Contestants of the reality show are trying to decode the strategy and game plan for Bigg Boss. They are also seen discussing the winners of the previous seasons and analyze their strategy. Recently, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Akshara Singh were seen discussing the winners of Bigg Boss 7 and 14. In the conversation, Nishant was heard dismissing Gauahar’s win, and it did not go down well with the actress’ fans. The clip of the conversation surfaced on social media and she soon gave a befitting reply.

The conversation starts when Akshara asks Nishant and Pratik why they think Gauahar won the seventh season of the controversial reality show. While Pratik said that the actor had received a lot of votes in the finale, Nishant was heard saying - “Bahut zaada ‘aaen aaen’ karti thi (She used to whine a lot).”

When Gauahar Khan came across the video, she termed it a ‘case of sour grapes.’ In a tweet, she wrote, “Shaaaanti, bol ne do, angoor khatte hain (Be calm, let him say it. It’s a case of sour grapes).”

They are Talking about #GauharKhan and #RubinaDiliakSASSY DIVYA WINNING HEARTS pic.twitter.com/m6M1GnQfAR — DivyArmaan | AM (@Sidharth__Am22) August 20, 2021

Shaaaanti … 💛💛 bol ne do , angoor khatte hain . Hahaha spread love https://t.co/WBzVUefxb9— Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

However, Gauahar realised that a befitting reply was needed for the choreographer. Therefore, the actress posted another Tweet and stated that if only screaming could make you win Bigg Boss, Nishant would have the trophy in his hands the first week. As her fans were bashing the Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Gauahar asked them to forgive him as “a loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner."

Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light , forgive him ! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner . First as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country ! 🙏🏻— Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

Further in the clip, they also discussed Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s win. Pratik stated that Rubina would only fight with people if needed. Earlier the Bigg Boss OTT contestants were seen discussing SidNaaz and Bigg Boss 13. While the contestants seemed to love the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, they wondered if SidNaaz were indeed in a relationship.

