Bigg Boss Fame Gori Nagori Sets Stage on Fire With her Moves

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 15:37 IST

Delhi, India

She performs live at Ajmer with a humongous crowd impressed by her dance moves.

Within a day, the video went viral and has been viewed by more than 25,000 people on social media platforms.

Bigg Boss fame Gori Nagori has yet again crisscrossed with trends in social media with her dance moves. Gori, who is popularly known as Shakira of Rajasthan, has delighted her fans with one of her favourite songs, Gori Nache, Nagori Nache. In the video uploaded by the dancer, she performs live at Ajmer with a humongous crowd impressed by her dance moves.

In her full-on energetic avatar, Gori Nagori swirls, twerks, and performs her hook step on the track. This enthusiastic performance of Nagori has attracted comments and her fans on social media. Her admirers have appreciated her love and dedication to the dance. A user wrote, “What a Super. She is just amazing and it feels as if she is made for the stage." Another wrote, “The first time I heard this song was on the premiere day of Bigg Boss season 16. But it is always fun to see her dance to her fullest."

Within a day, the video went viral and has been viewed by more than 25,000 people on social media platforms. It’s not the first time Gori Nagori has uploaded her dance video. Her passion for dance was evident in Bigg Boss where every time she used to find time to dance. Especially her dance moves during the Bigg Boss anthem were admired by the audience.

After her eviction, it was Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who missed her dance and enthusiasm. Gori has remained quite active on the microblogging site Twitter and is seen reviewing Bigg Boss episodes. Moreover, she has openly said in interviews that she supports Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In an interview after eviction, she bashed Sajid Khan for showing double standards at the house.

first published:December 24, 2022, 15:37 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 15:37 IST
