Bigg Boss Fame Jasleen Matharu Hospitalised; Says She is 'Shaken' After Sidharth Shukla's Death

Former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shared a video on Monday, September 6, informing her fans that she has been admitted to a hospital after learning about Sidharth Shukla‘s demise and meeting his family. She also said that she is deeply affected by Sidharth’s untimely death.

In the video, shared by her on Instagram, Jasleen said, “When Sidharth died and I went to his house. After listening to the news and looking at the atmosphere in their house, meeting Shehnaaz and aunty (Sidharth’s mother), when I came home, I read messages such as ‘Tum bhi mar jao’. This was the first time in my life I was so affected by such messages. I thought to myself - how unpredictable life is, everything feels so strange. I don’t know what happened but I had a temperature (103 degrees) yesterday and I had to be hospitalised. Take care of yourself and pray that I, too, get well soon."

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s family released a statement wherein they expressed gratitude to those who have been a part of the actor’s journey. They requested everyone to respect the family’s privacy. The note also extended a thank you to the Mumbai police.

Sidharth Shukla’s death came as a shock to many in the entertainment industry. The actor passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. His industry colleagues and fans paid condolences on social media and many came to visit his family and attend the funeral.

