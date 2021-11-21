Bigg Boss Fame Nikki Tamboli Ditches Bra for Steamy Topless Photoshoot; See Pic

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli stunned fans as she ditched her bra for her latest sizzling photoshoot. The 25-year-old budding actress looked sensational as she flaunted her toned body for the steamy picture.

Sharing the sexy photo with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, Nikki dazzled in a neon paintsuit while seductively looking straight into the camera. Nikki was modelling for the latest cover of Fitlook magazine. Nikki opted for a sleek hairstyle for the photograph and added a lick of makeup for the gorgeous shoot.

Sharing the picture, Nikki Tamboli wrote, “It’s not my fault that I am popular neither is it my fault if you are jealous."

Nikki has worked in Tamil and Telugu films such as Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3 and Thipparaa Meesam. She became a household name when she participated in Bigg Boss 14. She had ruled over the viewers’ hearts and minds in Bigg Boss 14. Besides pulling off great performances during tasks, Tamboli struck good equations with some of her fellow contestants including Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla and consolidated her position inside the house. And while she might not have won the show, the actor-model gained a lot of popularity, which eventually helped her bag Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 14. She then appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, the actress is now attempting to break into the comedy world.

