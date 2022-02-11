Bigg Boss Fame Raqesh Bapat Buys New Swanky Audi Q7 Worth Over Rs 90 Lakh

Raqesh Bapat has been grabbing the headlines ever since his appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT. The popular actor was away from the limelight for a long time. However, he made a grand comeback with the reality show and made fans fall in love with him all over again. Fans loved his cool and calming personality and one thing they even loved more was his love angle with Shamita Shetty. The couple has been in news for quite some time regarding their equation after the show and marriage plans. Although, now Raqesh has turned all the attention to him by gifting himself a grand Valentine’s Day gift.

There is a popular saying that says there is nothing better than loving yourself. And Raqesh believes this too. That’s why he bought himself an amazing brand-new Audi Q7 car. The photos from the showroom are making rounds on the internet and they show Raqesh posing with his extravagant car in style. Although Raqesh has not posted anything about his new purchase on his social media handles, various entertainment websites are sharing pictures of the actor from the showroom. The Audi Q7 purchased by Raqesh is in white colour and is believed to cost above 95 lakhs.

On the work front, Raqesh was currently offered Rajan Shahi’s next project but he dropped out of it. He can be next seen in a music video alongside his lady love. If we look back at his acting journey, Raqesh started his acting career with the popular Hindi film Tum Bin and then, appeared in various films such as Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar, Tumse Milke, Wrong Number and so on. He later turned to television and gained huge fame with his television debut, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar as an antagonist. He did many other popular television shows such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, and so on.

