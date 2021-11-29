Bigg Boss Fame Samir Soni Opens up on His Failed Marriage with Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar

Actor-filmmaker Samir Soni has debuted his book My Experiments With Silence: The Diary Of An Introvert. Decades after his debut as an actor, Samir has ventured into writing. In prose and poetry, Samir has laid bare selections from pages of his diary. According to him, the book on anxiety and self-discovery is a deeply personal account of his dialogues with himself through multiple phases of life.

During an interview with Times Now Digital, Samir said, "It doesn’t get any more personal than this.” He admitted he was apprehensive initially but being in a secure space and not afraid of being judged, Samir felt this was the right time to release the book. The actor, who is married to actress Neelam Kothari, was previously in a six-month marital relationship with Rajlakshmi Khanwilkar.

The former couple met through modeling, but their rushed decision into marriage did not work well. Samir, who learnt some important lessons, shared, "Don't jump into anything too soon and don’t jump out of it too soon. Because you got to give it time and we did not,” adding, “We knew each other only for three months really.” The actor admitted that he is much of a loner but loves having a family. With Neelam and his daughter around, he likes the hustle-bustle.

Samir worked as a financial analyst for two years on Wall Street. He quit his corporate job and reached Mumbai to fulfil his dream of becoming a big actor. He bagged an important role in China Gate, the premiere of his first feature film was on the same day he got divorced.

"That’s a night I can never forget in my life. I felt like I had failed because I was not keen on the divorce. I thought we could have given it more time because we were just married for six months, so you kind of interpret that as a failure on your part,” he was quoted as saying.

His notable works include Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer family drama Baghban and Priyanka Chopra’s Fashion. Samir also appeared in the fourth season of Bigg Boss.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.