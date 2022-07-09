Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan, Husband Anas Saiyad In Mecca For Their First Hajj

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan, who quit acting a few years ago, has begun her journey with her husband Anas Saiyad in Mecca for her first Hajj. Sana has been updating her fans with videos and pictures from her stay there.

Sana shared a video saying that she was leaving for Meena. She looked excited to see what lay ahead for her in the holy place. She told her fans that she would keep updating them about her fulfilling journey.

The actress shared the video with a caption saying, “Reached Mina and what a warm welcome of hajjis. I was asking Allah for Rose, but he had a garden prepared for me.”

Fans took to the comments to share their appreciation for the actress. Some asked the actress to pray for them while others shared hearts and fire emojis.

Previously, Sana shared a video as she and her husband sought blessings at the holy mosque. In the clip, the couple were dressed in sharp white clothes.

She wrote in the caption, “Siwaye Allah ke Duniya Mai Aisi Koi Takat Nahin Jo Insaan Se Kuch Cheen Le, Ya Ata Kare. This whole vibe of coming to Allah’s house is so fulfilling. May Allah make it easy for everyone who is here performing their Umrah and Hajj.”

Users took to the comments to share how they too wanted to perform Hajj. One user said, “May Allah give us chance to perform hajj,” while another asked Sana to pray for their family.

Sana Khan became a household name after her role in Bigg Boss Season 6. She has also been a part of various movies such as Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. However, the famous actress surprised everyone in 2020 by announcing that she is quitting showbiz, citing religious reasons, a month later she married her husband And Saiyad.

