Bigg Boss fame Sanya Iyer is enjoying the name and fame after taking part in the popular reality show. The social media influencer with her strong personality and opinions attracted the audience. Her friendship with Rupesh Shetty was also popular in the show and many want them to be together. Sanya is now busy with her modelling and photoshoot projects. However, she recently received her graduation degree.

Sanya Iyer shared her joy with social media family as she received her Mass Media and Communication degree with distinction. In the images posted Sanya posed with her mother who felt proud of her daughter’s achievement. In the pictures, Sanya is decked up in a netted sequin saree with a green blouse. In the pictures, she flaunted her effortless hair and her degree at the convocation.

Soon after she posted her images, they went viral among her fan pages. Sanya’s mother, who is a celebrity makeup artist, commented, “First Class with Distinction in Mass Media and Communication. Proud Of you.” Her special friend Rupesh Shetty also congratulated her on the achievement. Sanya Iyer replies to Shetty’s reply and wrote “Awwww Thanks Ropuuuu.’’ Along with Rupesh, her other Bigg Boss contestants like Anupama Gowda, and Divya Uruduga also congratulated her.

Some netizens even trolled her on social media and questioned how she even took her exams when she was in Bigg Boss. Sanya’s mother Deepa clarified, “Many people are commenting that when did she go college? First of all, she wrote her exams in June and they (college authorities) did a certification function in January. My daughter is very talented.”

