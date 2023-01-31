Following her participation in the well-known reality show Bigg Boss, Sanya Iyer is embracing her name and popularity. The audience was drawn to the social media influencer by her compelling personality and opinions. In the show, her friendship with Rupesh Shetty was also well-liked, and many fans want them to get hitched. Sanya is currently preoccupied with her modelling and photography endeavours.

Lately, the actress was invited to Puttur, Karnataka to be a part of the Kambala Festival. In the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, the annual festival of Kambala is observed. The celebration includes the customary buffalo race, the much-loved and distinct sport among the state’s farming population. In most of Dakshina Kannada, including Mangalore, this annual event is commemorated with great fervour and excitement.

Sanya donned a blue-coloured saree designed by Kavitha Venkatesh. Sharing the memories of the event she wrote “Thank You Puttur for your ocean of love. If one corner of the blanket is time, the other is our hard work. In between the two, we should move forward in the muddy field called life. Let us learn and grow the life lesson behind each of our cultural arts.” Sanya thanked Roopesh Shetty for doing a wonderful edit of the video and her designer.

On the post, Roopesh Shetty wrote, “I will forever be grateful to you thank you.’’ Apart from her Bigg Boss friend, her fans also praised her looks. A fan wrote, “Looking gorgeous akka and you are such a nice person and kind-hearted. I love you so much akka." Another user wrote, “Wonderful and very meaningful speech you have the combination of inner and outer beauty.”

Sanya Iyer recently updated her fans when she achieved a distinction for her degree in mass media and communication. Sanya posed with her mother in the pictures that were published, who was pleased with her daughter’s success. Sanya is seen in a netted sequin saree and a green blouse. She proudly displayed her effortless hair in the photos as well as her degree from the convocation.

Read all the Latest Movies News here