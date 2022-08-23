Bigg Boss Fame Sapna Choudhary In Legal Trouble For Allegedly Not Performing At An Event

Bigg Boss 11 fame and popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has landed in legal trouble. As reported by E-Times, an arrest warrant has been issued against Sapna for allegedly not performing at an event back in 2018 for which she was already paid. Reportedly, the singer will be now produced in Lucknow’s ACJM court in the coming days. More details related to the case are awaited.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Sapna has been accused of breach of trust. In February last year too, a similar case against Sapna was filed by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing. Back then, the singer, her mother and brother were accused of breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds by a celebrity management company.

As per the FIR, the complaint claimed that Sapna broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clarified that she would not be working with any other company nor join any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant.

Meanwhile, in September 2021, Sapna Choudhary also became the victim of a death hoax when reports claiming that she died in a road accident made headlines. Later, the Bigg Boss 11 fame talked about the same and expressed concern about the same. “It was very upsetting for my family. They didn’t know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away,” she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Apart from being a popular singer-dancer, Sapna also featured in a few regional movies including Veerey Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu among others. She rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

