Bigg Boss Fame Sapna Choudhary's Death Hoax Goes Viral; Know How the Rumour Started

After Sidharth Shukla’s death fans were still overcoming the shock, when the news about the death of popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary spread on social media and shocked the users. Fans started sharing condolence messages with her pictures on social media. In a post on Facebook that has gone viral, it was said that Sapna died in a road accident. But it was a rumour spread by some social media users.

Sapna is absolutely fit and healthy and is with her family. The viral post said that the dancer died in a road accident in Sirsa, Haryana. While some people believed this news some wanted to know the truth behind it. As per media reports, a dancer named Preeti, who is also known as junior Sapna Choudhary, died in a road accident.

This road accident happened near Sirsa on August 29 in which four people got seriously injured and a 30 year old girl died. As per information she was an artist. A user posted the news considering the deceased to be Sapna and many others believed it to be true. The news about Sapna’s death had gone viral on social media earlier as well and the same is happening once again.

Sapna was seen in the 11th season of Bigg Boss and also remained in the news during that time and she is very active on social media as well.

One will be able to see a number of beautiful photos and videos of Sapna on her Instagram account. Before entering the Bigg Boss house Sapna was only seen in Haryanvi songs but after the show she grabbed a lot of attention from the audience because of her popular dance numbers in Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Bollywood films.

