Although Bigg Boss 16 is over, fans are still busy discussing the show on social media platforms. Shiv Thakare, who became one of the reality show’s most-liked contestants, has been monopolising the spotlight lately. The Marathi actor has drawn attention ever since he left the BB 16 house, from getting a warm welcome in his hometown of Amravati to controlling social media trends. There’s no denying that during his time on Salman Khan’s show, he developed a sizable fan base across a range of age groups.

Shiv Thakare received a thoughtful present from his fans on the occasion of his father Manohar Thakare’s birthday (February 28). To show their appreciation for his father, his admirers quickly began the trending “HBD Shiv Che Baba." For the unversed, Shiv lost the trophy to his close friend and rapper MC Stan but acquired a tremendous fan base during his tenure on Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv Thakare also shared a picture with his father on Instagram stories. Sharing the photo, Shiv Thackeray wrote, “Happy birthday to my cool father. Mr. Manoharrao Uttamrao Jinguji Ganuji Thackeray. Today, I promise that you will always be proud of me as a father.”

Speaking of the same, followers started a Twitter trend by posting lovely images and videos showing Shiv’s relationship with his father. The former Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner’s inspiring journey, from working with his father in the latter’s store to becoming a reality TV celebrity and acquiring a large following, was also documented in some of the images they posted. Check out a few of the tweets.

" HBD SHIV CHE BABA " Happy Birthday Manohar uncle, may you have your best birthday this year. God bless you with longer life. ♡@ShivThakare9 || #ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/kyKzhb8Rz2 — 𝑲𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒑 ✧ (@medico_sane) February 28, 2023

Wishing Mahohar Uncle a Very Happy BirthdayYou are Blessed with Such a Loving Son. May God Bless you you and Your Entire family! HBD SHIV CHE BABA pic.twitter.com/COHLNMmgKf — Noel Bindass Bol 🫶 (@BindassBol4) February 28, 2023

Happy Birthday manohar uncle! And Lots of love to the whole thakare family! 🌟🎂🎁🎊❤️HBD SHIV CHE BABA pic.twitter.com/SdsENSIj5K — Gabbar (@Exonerate_V) February 28, 2023

A boy’s first hero is his dad. Shiv made this fact evident by being in awe of his dad's strength & courage whenever he used to talk to him. He is strong but for him most strongest person was his dad. HBD SHIV CHE BABA pic.twitter.com/1eH1eZszNC — 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞 🦅 (@FlyingEagleX) February 28, 2023

How can we talk about Shiv Thakare without mentioning his Aai? With her lovely demeanour and engaging conversational style with the other contenders, Aai captured many hearts when she appeared on Bigg Boss 16. She carved out a particular place in our hearts with everything she did, from consuming food made by Archana Gautam to suggesting to Shiv that he name Shalin Bhanot the captain of the BB 16 house.

On the work front, it is claimed that Shiv Thakare has been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

