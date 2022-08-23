Bigg Boss Fame Sonali Phogat Was Brought Dead To The Hospital: Reports

The sudden death of Bigg Boss fame Sonali Phogat has sent shockwaves across the entertainment and political corridors of the country. While fans are still coming to terms with the demise of the BJP leader, the medical report sheds some light on the reasons leading to her death.

Goa DGP told News18 India that doctors declared she was brought dead to the hospital. Police have received information that no injury marks have been found on her body. At present, there is no reason to suspect foul play, according to the initial investigation. Her post-mortem will be conducted after which the real cause of death can be confirmed, although prima facie, it looks like a cardiac arrest. She died in Goa while on visitation for a shoot.

Actress, politician, and content creator Sonali Phogat was a seasoned entertainer. She last appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as a wildcard candidate and quickly rose to fame. In addition to her altercation with Rubina Dilaik, her flirtatious interactions with Aly Goni drew a lot of attention. She also drew attention to her dance with Salman Khan on the sets of the reality show.

In 2016, she made her acting debut in the television show Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. Later, she made an appearance in Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti, a Haryanvi movie. Sonali participated in the online series The Story of Badmashgarh in 2019. In addition to these, she has appeared in several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. Before TikTok was outlawed in India, she used it frequently as well.

It is saddening to note that the late entertainer enthralled her fans till her last breath since she posted a new reel mere hours before her demise. Take a look at her final reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonaliiphogat (@sonali_phogat_official)



Sonali Phogat’s name surfaced in several debates during her lifetime, including the murky circumstances surrounding her husband’s passing. She lost her spouse Sanjay Phogat in December 2016. He passed away at the age of 42 in his Haryana farmhouse under unknown circumstances. She was also detained for assaulting a government representative in Hisar. She had claimed that he had spoken disparagingly about her.

