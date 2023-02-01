Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 fame Tejaswini Lonari made headlines when she abruptly exited the show due to an injury. During one of her tasks, the actress had a critical fracture, forcing her to leave the programme. Her exit from the show devastated her admirers. After recovering, Tejaswini has now started shooting for her another big project Three Cheers. A source confirmed that the actress signed the deal after leaving Bigg Boss but was waiting for her recovery. But now the actress has joined the star cast and is playing a female cop. Lonari shared the information via her Instagram where she posed with Three Cheers clapper. She captioned “Clap, Camera and ‘Three Cheers’ 🎬Stay Tuned…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejaswini Lonari (@tejaswinilonari)

Tejaswini’s fans congratulated her on the accomplishment and many admirers are waiting to see her as a female cop. Helmed by Paritosh Painter, the comedy venture features Siddharth Jadhav, Johnny Lever, and Vijay Patkar in pivotal roles. The director has not publicly furnished any detail of the comedy project.

Circling back to her Bigg Boss journey, Tejaswini lonari said that she would love to do the next season of the Bigg Boss. She hopes the organisers give a call for the season. Tejaswini shared a photo in which she apologised to her followers for giving the impression that her finger injury was more serious. The actress acknowledged that she had just sustained a small fracture and that no surgery had been performed.

When Tejaswini injured her right hand, her time on Bigg Boss was over. The actress suffered a hand injury during a brawl with contestant Ajay Kelkar. When her suffering grew, Bigg Boss advised her to quit the show so that she could get the right care outside the house. Each contestant in the reality show gave Tejaswini a teary-eyed farewell.

