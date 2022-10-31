Bigg Boss Fans Upset With Sajid Khan After His ‘Abusive’ Remarks Against Gautam Vig

The 16th season of Bigg Boss is in its 5th week, and it was full of action as Gautam Vig chose captaincy over ration. He was widely criticised by housemates and followers of Bigg Boss. Contestants like Archana, Sajid, Nimrit, Abdu, and Priyanka let their disappointment known to Gautam Vig. But now it seems Biggmumb Boss fans are in no mood to ignore Sajid Khan’s abusive remarks against Gautam Vig. In a fit of anger, Sajid Khan abused Gautam with cuss words.

Sajid was captured saying, “You are doing all of this to be safe in the house, ab tu mera krodh dekhega (you’ll now witness my anger).” Although Gautam realised his mistake and called Bigg Boss to reverse his decision nothing happened. People on social spaces have been venting against Sajid Khan over his indecent words on national TV and that too on a show like Bigg Boss. A person tweeted, “#SajidKhan constantly abused the parents of #GautamSinghVig. Like for 1 SLap on the face of #SajidKhan. Retweet for 1 Kick on the @$$ of #SajidKhan.”

Top showsha video

Another tweeted, “#SajidKhan’s abuses were non-stop for #GautamVij, which was too derogatory.” On the other hand, a few people were seen advising Abdu not to sit with Sajid. A Twitterati said, “After watching such a preposterous, nonsensical behaviour of Sajid towards Gautam, I’m just thinking about Abdu. Abdu shouldn’t be in the company of this man. Abdu, please sit with Shiv and other people but not with him. He should be out.”

It was the second time when an angry avatar of Sajid Khan was seen on the show. Earlier, it was with Shalin Bhanot that his conversation escalated into a serious matter. It was Ankit Gupta, who controlled Sajid Khan then.

At the same time, many women groups are against Sajid Khan’s participation in the show. He is charged with sexual harassment cases. Delhi Women Commission Swati Maliwal communicated with the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to take the matter seriously.

Read all the Latest Movies News here