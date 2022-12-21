Bigg Boss Forces Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Make Tough Choice Between Ankit Gupta's Eviction And...

Bigg Boss 16 has been keeping its audience glued to the screens with new twists and turns. The spotlight in the next episode will be on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is one of the strongest competitors this season. She will be asked to make a tough decision about Ankit Gupta’s stint on the show. According to ETimes, Bigg Boss will summon Priyanka to the confession room and give her a choice to save Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka will be given the choice of pressing the buzzer to get back Rs 25 lakh from the reward money or saving her close friend Ankit. Bigg Boss also announces that if she decides to press the buzzer, Ankit would be ousted and must leave the house immediately. However, if she does not press, the reward money will be taken away and Ankit will be saved. Friendship wins over the game as Priyanka decides to save her friend Ankit Gupta from immediate elimination and let go of the prize money.

While the majority of the housemates will appreciate her action, Sajid Khan will be heard saying that when he hit the bell to save Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka had a problem, and now she has done the same thing.

After yet another non-eviction week, there will now be a nomination challenge, and Priyanka and Ankit will be targeted and on the receiving end this time, as they will be nominated by the majority of the housemates. MC Stan is the captain of the house for this week, he will be exempted from nominations. Watch video.

As per the promo, Shiv and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will nominate Ankit for eviction, while Nimrit and Soundarya will target Priyanka. Before nominating Priyanka, Archana would claim that she wants to play one-on-one with her. Ankit, the king of one-liners, will give Archana his shoulder and sarcastically respond, “Aaja, tu bhi aaja. Tu bhi ro le" (Come, you also come. You cry too). As a good sport, Priyanka will exclaim that she is thrilled to be nominated for the first time.

Meanwhile, Stan will use his captain’s unique powers to nominate Tina Datta.

Read all the Latest Movies News here