Bigg Boss: Forget Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik, Here are the Meanest Housemates of All Times

Bigg Boss has seen a successful run for 14 years now. What makes the controversial reality show different from any other is that it brings together people of varied temperaments and personalities under one roof for over 100 days, capturing their antics using multiple cameras.

While various housemates have shown diverse temperaments, it is always seen mean and nasty contestants that stay in your minds. IANS lines up a roster of the meanest contestants of all times.

Kavita Kaushik

She has just left the house of the ongoing season 14, and temperatures are bound to cool somewhat. Kavita Kaushik has been tagged as one of the meanest contestants this season. Ever since her entry in the house, Kavita had indulged in ugly fights with almost everyone in the house, from Shardul Pandit and Eijaz Khan to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. She was evicted once shortly after she entered the house, and had been given the privilege of re-entry. However, it did not seem like she had learnt her lesson.

Madhurima Tuli

She was a part of the 13th season. Madhurima became a "vamp" in the show after she had a physical fight with her former beau and fellow housemate Vishal Aditya Singh. The "Chandrakanta" actress had hit Vishal with a frying pan repeatedly in one of the episodes.

Priyanka Jagga Muise

She was thrown out of Bigg Boss 10 by the show's host Salman Khan because of her behaviour. From urinating on national TV to hurling abuses at fellow contestants to rumoured pregnancy and miscarriage, Priyanka was probably one of the most scandalous Bigg Boss contestants ever.

Kishwer Merchantt

She took the controversial reality show to a new low. One of her meanest acts was spitting in fellow contestant Rishabh Sinha's food and water. Rishabh had made Kishwer perform a task for nearly three hours, so the actress took revenge with her action that drew Salman's ire.

Karishma Tanna

She was one of the most hated people on season eight. She took the tasks a tad too seriously. One of her most disgraceful acts was when she was seen putting red chilli powder on fellow co-contestant Gautam Gulati. Karishma regularly fought with housemates like Minissha Lamba, Soni Singh and Sonali Raut. In fact, in a conversation with Upen Patel, Sonali called Karishma "unclassy" and "a woman who has come from a slum".

Kushal Tandon

He was known for his stubborn and arrogant behaviour in the seventh season. He was seen hurling abuses at Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukherjee. He made a sudden exit from the show and upon his return claimed that he was back as Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan hasd apologised to him. This made Salman angrier.

Imam Siddiqui

Imam was thrown out of the house because of his behaviour after he shed all his clothes and slipped into a skin coloured body suit to irk fellow contestant Aashka Goradia. He also misbehaved with Urvashi Dholakia in the show and questioned her parenting skills.

Pooja Misshra

She is still remembered for her rude and mean behaviour. She did not "spare" anyone in the fifth season. He most memorable and meanest fight was with Shonali Nagraj. In a fit of rage, Pooja kicked the dustbin and broke a wiper.