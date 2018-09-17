GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan Introduces Pranutan Bahl, Nutan's Granddaughter to Bollywood

Recently, Salman Khan launched brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain with 'Loveratri'. And now, he brings another fresh talent - Pranutan Bahl.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
Salman Khan is known for bringing fresh faces to Bollywood. Recently, he launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in Loveratri. And now, he brings another new talent - Pranutan Bahl.

The debutante is the granddaughter of the veteran actress Nutan and daughter of Mohnish Bahl. She will be launched opposite Zaheer Iqbal, who is the son of Salman's childhood friend.

On Monday the Bigg Boss host took to Twitter to introduce the leading lady opposite Zaheer. Sharing the post of Twitter he wrote, "Yeh lo! Zahero ki heroine mil gayi (found Zahero's heroine). Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka.. Proud to introduce Nutanji's granddaughter and Monya's daughter on the big screen".




IANS reported that the yet-untitled film is a love story set in Kashmir produced by Salman Khan Films along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. The movie, directed by Nitin Kakkar, will go on the floors later this month.

Earlier, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor also introduced Zaheer on Twitter. For him, he wrote, "How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero."




Zaheer and Pranatum are not the first ones to be introduced by Salman. Previously he launched names like Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.

On the professional front, Salman who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 12, will be seen next in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif.
