Bigg Boss Jodigal: Know Contestants, Judges and Hosts of Season 2

The first season of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss Jodigal, which aired last year on Vijay TV, was a massive hit among the Tamil audience. Now, the makers have announced the launch of season 2 of the show.

The reality show features some of the most famous ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil where they showcase their dancing skills. As per the format of the show, contestants form pairs or jodis and then battle against each other to reach the finale and bag the title.

The second season of the dance-based reality show will premiere on May 8 on Vijay TV at 7:30 pm. The makers had earlier also released the promo video of the new season; thus creating a buzz among the fans.

Ahead of its release, the details of the judges and contestants of BB Jodigal season 2 are also out. In the last season, the show was judged by Ramya Krishna and Tamil play-back singer and actor Nakhul Jaidev.

As per reports, Ramya Krishna will continue to appear as a judge in the second season as well. However, this time, the makers have roped in another famous personality to judge the performances of contestants.

Actor-choreographer Sathish Krishnan will also be seen in season 2 of BB Jodigal as a judge.

Talking about the contestants, a total of eight pairs will compete in the second season. These pairs include Amir-Pavani, Abhishek-Suruthi, Iyyki Berry-Dev, Dannie, Suja-Shiva Kumar, Harathi-Ganesh, Thamarai-Parthasarathy, and Velmurugan-Isaivani.

A majority of these contestants have appeared in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. Of these eight pairs, Amir and Pavani are expected to give a tough competition to others. Amir is a well-known choreographer.

Season 2 will be hosted by the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 Raju and runner-up Priyanka. The pair, which receives the least scores, will be subsequently evicted every week. A total of four pairs will enter the finale and only one will bag the title and the cash prize.

