Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Winner Chandan Shetty Gets Engaged to Niveditha Gowda in Mysuru

Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty, Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 contestants, got engaged in a grand ceremony on Monday, October 21 in Mysuru. The beautiful pictures of Niveditha and rapper Chandan exchanging rings have gone viral on social media.

In the engagement pictures that have been creating a buzz on social media, Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 winner Chandan and non-celebrity contestant Niveditha look stunning in colour-coordinated traditional attire.

The romance between the newly-engaged couple blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. Chandan had proposed to Niveditha in quite a filmi style by going down on one knee on stage at Yuva Dasara, a popular event of the Mysuru Dasara, on October 4 and gifted her diamond ring.

The romantic proposal at a government-sponsored event, however, did not go well among his fans and followers. He later said that his on-stage proposal was purely for entertainment.

When Chandan and Niveditha were inmates in the Bigg Boss house, the rapper had composed the song Gombe Gombe to woo his lady-love and presented it in front of the contestants. The song created a lot of buzz and became popular in no time.

According to a report by The Times of India, Niveditha talked about her relationship with Chandan and said, "We were friends even after Bigg Boss Kannada. It was not like we started dating or that we were in love. Rather, it was a mutual understanding. I felt that I would not get a better guy than him and he felt the same way about me."

Talking about Chandan proposing to her, she said it felt like she was in a fantasy world. She further said that it was her childhood dream that someone proposes to her like that.

Niveditha added that people are congratulating her wherever she is going.

Talking about the wedding date, Niveditha said that they are still planning the wedding and the date has not been finalised yet. "I do have an idea of how my wedding should be and I have a dream dress in my mind. But we need to discuss how we want to do it. It will be a blend of our ideas. I want it to be as magical as possible," Niveditha was quoted as saying by TOI.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.