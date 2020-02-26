Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Winner Ties the Knot, Shamita Says Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Has Brought in Happiness

Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty, who started off as co-contestants at Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, became friends on the sets of the reality show and eventually their friendship turned into love after the show was over. The couple hosted a grand reception a night before their wedding. The adorable photos of Kannada Bigg Boss season 5 winner Chandan Shetty with his wife have taken the internet by storm.

Shamita Shetty is on cloud nine as her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed a baby girl a few days ago. "I'm so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple," Shamita said.

Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani, who is not from a well-off economic background and worked as a shoe shiner, recently opened up about his struggles while making his journey to the singing reality show and ultimately winning it. In the interview, Sunny said that he even borrowed money to give the audition of the reality show which he ended up winning.

Actor Sidharth Shukla won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy by defeating Asim Riaz. However, even after not winning the title of Bigg Boss 13, show runner-up Asim Riaz has won over millions of fans across the globe. Recently, while Asim was on his way to an event, two youngsters chased his car and followed him for about twenty kilometers.

Several news reports have stated that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha might get married in April 2020. A report in Bombay Times states that the couple will reportedly get married on April 15, however, the final dates are yet to be locked. The source also mentioned that Ali has proposed Richa in a romantic way during their recent Maldives getaway.

