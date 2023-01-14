Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Fame Bhoomi Shetty Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Thailand Vacation

If you have watched the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada, then you must be familiar with the name Bhoomi Shetty. She had made it to the finale and even cultivated a sizable fan following with her stint on the reality show. Before appearing on Bigg Boss Kannada7, Bhoomi made her acting debut with the television series Kinnari.

An avid social media user, Bhoomi Shetty often shares snippets from her professional and personal life to stay in touch with her fans. Currently, the actress is enjoying a solo trip to Thailand. And she is leaving no opportunity to shell out major vacay goals for fans by sharing glimpses from her trip on Instagram. In her recent pictures from Bangkok, Bhoomi is seen posing for the camera in a sleeveless beige printed dress. The actress complemented her outfit with a no-makeup look and left her hair open. She rounded off her look with a pair of brown heels and matching shades. “Some drama,” read the caption of her post.

Check out Bhoomi Shetty’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ಭೂMee (@bhoomi_shettyofficial)

Upon seeing the photos, one of the users commented, “You look too good in this outfit,” while another gushed, “Super”.

After Bigg Boss, Bhoomi made her film debut in 2021 with Ikkat. The comedy film was directed by Haseen Khan and Esham Khan. It was produced by Tara and Ayesha Khan under the banner of Pavan Kumar Studio. Besides Bhoomi, Ikkat also starred Nagabhushana in the lead role. The Kannada film was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhoomi Shetty will next be seen in a powerful role of a wrestler in her upcoming project Kendada Seragu. The film is based on a novel by Rocky Somli. The author will be directing the film himself. It features Yash Shetty, Vardhan, Shobhita, Pratima, Mohan, and Archana in pivotal roles. The cinematography of the film is handled by Vipin Raj, with music by Viresh Kabli and editing by Srikanth.

