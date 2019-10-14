Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Premier: Complete List of Contestants on Kichcha Sudeepa's Show

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 premiered Sunday night, unmasking the celebrity contestants of this season. The show, which kicked off on a rather interesting note, will be hosted by Kichcha Sudeepa this season as well.

The contestant list is a mix of calm and storm, including a wide range of celebrities. TV actress Sujatha, popular comedian Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty of Kinnari TV soap fame are among the many who have come on board for this season of Bigg Boss Kannada, as per a Times of India report.

Here’s the complete list of celebrities who will be locked up inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house this year.

Bhoomi Shetty

Bhoomi Shetty is a famous Kannada TV serial actress. She shot to fame with the TV show Ninne Pelladutha and has been recently replaced by actress Madhubala at present. She became popular within a short span of time and won the hearts of Kannada viewers.

Chaitra Kotoor

An actress, scriptwriter and a theatre artist, Kotoor featured in Mounesh Badiger’s Sooji Daara.

Chaitra Vasudevan

Chaitra is known to be one of the most popular faces as a host on Kannada television. The popular VJ is quite a fashion enthusiast and loves flaunting her super expensive branded outfits. In fact, she is also known to have a fetish for shoes.

Deepika Das

Deepika Das is an Indian film and television actress who works predominantly in Kannada and Telugu language films. She made her acted debut through director Samuel Tony’s Doodh Sagar movie and also acted in few Telugu movies like Ee Manase. She became very famous after acting in Kannada Serial Naagini directed by Hayavadhana.

Kuri Prathap

Prathap has been part of more than sixty Kannada feature films and has featured on a popular Kannada prank show, telecast on Udaya TV channel, called Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu, which led to him being popularly called Kuri Prathap. Prathap is also popular for his part in Colors Kannada's sketch comedy show, Majaa Talkies.

Sujatha

Sujatha Akshaya is a famous Kannada TV serial actress known for her role in daily soap Radha Ramana. She was also an RJ and acted in a few films too.

Chandana

Chandana is a dance enthusiast and a daily soap actor. She is often referred to as 'Chukki' from the daily soap 'Raaja Raani'.

Shine Shetty

Shine Shetty is an Indian film actor, who has worked predominantly in Kannada movie industry. Shine aspires to carve a clear niche for himself in the film industry. He is known for his on-screen characters in daily soaps like Lakshmi Baramma and Meera Madhava.

Harish Raj

Harish made his acting debut with the television serial Hosa Chiguru Hale Beru. Thereafter, he made his film debut with Doni Saagali. After featuring in a number of films and serials, Raj moved into film direction with the movie Kalaakaar.

Raju Talakoti

Raju Talikoti is a Kannada theatre personality and film actor. He is popular for his comedy movies. He has been a part of movies like Pancharangi, Jai Kesari Nandana, Gaanchali and many more.

Gurulinga Swamiji

A disciple of Basavanna, Gurulinga Swamiji is also known for his tree-planting activities.

Priyanka

Priyanka is one of the most gorgeous vamps of the Kannada entertainment industry. Her on-screen character Chandrika is one of the most popular on-screen characters of Kannada television.

Chandhan Achar

Rising to fame with his super hit Kannada movie Kirik Party, Chandhan has also appeared in the film Mugulu Nage. The actor is praised for his impromptu acting and a strong screen presence.

Duniya Rashmi

Rashmi aka Duniya Rashmi is an Indian film actress who works predominantly in Kannada films. She made her acted debut through director Duniya Soori’s Duniya movie and also acted in few Kannada movies like Muraari, Akka Tangi, Mandakini.

Kishen Bilagali

The talented dancer Kishan Bilagali who won a national level dance competition last year, couldn't contain his excitement on being a part of the show.

