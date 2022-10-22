Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Amulya Gowda and Rakesh Take Stands for Each Other

In almost every season of Bigg Boss Kannada, the love-hate relationship between contestants catches the interest of the audience. In season 8, the relationship between Jaswanth and Nandu won the hearts and now Amulya Gowda and Rakesh Adiga. Yup, it seems like a love story is brewing between the two. The coming episode of the Bigg boss can be fans’ favourite as Amulya Gowda and Rakesh will be seen taking a stand for each other.

After the task, a major fight will be seen between Amrutha and Amulya. After that, Rakesh will take a stand for Amulya Gowda. This was of course an adorable moment for the admirers of this Jodi. Earlier, Amulya used to avoid talking with Rakesh but now that barriers appear futile.

In the previous episodes, Amulya and Rakesh were seen sharing future plans. In fact, the video of Rakesh looking at Amulya remains the spotlight of the episode. Rakesh and Amulya fans just loved their candid ways of love.

While sharing her future plans, Amulya said, “I want to get married, have children, travel and enjoy my life.” Amulya suddenly stopped. To this Rakesh said, “You can speak your mind and be comfortable with me.”

Rakesh Adiga is known for his roles in movies like Jhossh, Alemari and Manasology, but few people remember him as an actor. He rose to fame as the first Kannada hip-hop artist or rapper. He soon became a member of the hip-hop group Urban Lads, along with rappers Alok Babu aka All Okay and Sameer Kulkarni. Rakesh Adiga first gained popularity in house with his style of rapping and singing.

