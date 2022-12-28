Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Ahead of Grand Finale, What Top 7 Contestants Should Expect

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is perhaps one of the most-watched reality television shows. In just a few days, the show will come to an end. Bigg Boss has found their top 7 contestants. But as the final days are approaching, Bigg Boss has decided to fulfil the desires of the contestants. In the upcoming days, contestants have to share their one wish to be fulfilled. Roopesh Shetty asked Bigg Boss to show him the traditional Tiger dance, and they have even arranged for it inside the house. Divya Uruduga asked Bigg Boss to bring back former contestant Aravind in the reality show, and that too turned into a reality!

In the upcoming episodes of the show, it will be interesting to see some of the most unique wishes of contestants being fulfilled.

Sources said that after Aravind’s exit from the show, Divya will also be evicted following the vote count. There is no confirmation of this news yet.

Another update is that Aryavardhan Guruji is already evicted from the reality show. As a part of the mid-week eviction, he left the show with teary eyes and a broken heart. Previously, Aryavardhan charged Rs 40,000 each week. He reportedly made more than Rs 25 lakhs throughout the course of his 15 weeks in the Bigg Boss house.

Earlier this week, a number of well-known people, including RJ Prithvi, Priyanka Shivanna, Bhoomi Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav expressed their support for Deepika Das and asked their supporters to vote for her and take her to the final race.

