Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Amulya Gowda Criticised For Her Adjustment Issues

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, hosted by prominent actor Kichcha Sudeep, has been topping the TRP charts since its inception — but for all the controversies it’s creating. The show has been synonymous with disputes between contestants, disparaging remarks against each other, etc. Recently, Amulya Gowda created a ruckus in the house over the non-availability of milk. The dispute escalated to such an extent that Kichcha had to ask her if she was finding it difficult to adapt to the BB house.

In her defence, Amulya responded that she had no issues with adjustment. She had just asked for milk, but the only beverage that was available in the house at that time was tea. Prashanth Sambargi was infuriated at this statement and said that Amulya thinks too much of herself. He went on to say that the Kamali actress has a superiority complex. Prashanth said that under his captaincy, BB house has also suffered a shortage of milk. However, at that crucial point in time, they had not created a commotion like Amulya and everyone has coordinated with each other peacefully.

Among the housemates, Rakesh Adiga — who is rumoured to be romantically involved with Amulya — immediately came to her rescue. He countered Prashanth and said that everyone does not feel comfortable adjusting to other people. On the other hand, actress Divya Uruduga decided to support Prashanth and said that everyone is having a tough time here, not only Amulya. Divya thought that if others are not finding it problematic to deal with such trivial issues, why can’t Amulya do the same?

Rupesh Rajanna also agreed with the statements made by Prashanth and Divya. He said that in the BB house, only Amulya keeps making demands. Rupesh expressed his surprise at the fact that Amulya finds it difficult to deal with only nine people in the house.

Viewers are now eager to find out whether these twists and turns will lead to Amulya’s eviction or not.

Read all the Latest Movies News here