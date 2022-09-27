Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Are Roopesh Shetty and Kavya Gowda Dating?

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, started on Colors Kannada on September 24. The show will air every day at 09:30 pm. Like other seasons, this one is also filled with its share of controversies, fun games and romantic quotient as well. Former radio jockey Roopesh Shetty and TV actress Sanya Iyer are participating in this season.

Rumours are rife that their love story blossomed inside the house of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Now many viewers are contemplating that actress Kavya Gowda is trying to get close to Roopesh.

The audience has made this observation after watching the recent episodes of Bigg Boss. They observed how Kavya lapped up every chance of interaction with Roopesh. Roopesh also didn’t mind it and interacted without any inhibitions.

Top showsha video

However, viewers feel that this is harming Sanya’s performance in Bigg Boss. She is finding it difficult to pay attention to tasks. Apart from the audience, this was noticed by contestants as well. Actor Darsh Chandrappa first noticed this.

After that, it was noticed by Aryavardhan Guruji. Actress Neha Gowda has also noticed this. At first, she couldn’t believe it. She felt that contestants are deliberately trying to create some kind of rumour. Darsh repeated his opinion about Kavya and Roopesh. It remains to be seen what kind of new twists and turns this love story has in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

They were teased by inmates about their relationship in Bigg Boss OTT. The duo used to just brush it off. Their budding romance was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Besides these rumours, Roopesh had remained in limelight for his career as Youtuber, radio jockey and actor. Sanya amassed a massive fan base as a content creator. Kavya is a renowned actress in the Kannada film industry.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here