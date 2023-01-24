Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Sanya Iyer is one of the popular faces of the television industry. Apart from this, the daily soap actress is also an active social media user. She often shares personal and professional snaps to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, Sanaya visited her school and shared some glimpses from her day.

In the first photo, she is seen clicking pictures with students in the playground. In the next photo, she is seen posing with the school faculties and teachers. In the next, she is seen posing with the Aaya aunties of the school. In another picture, Sanya is seen enjoying and playing with the children. She was also accompanied by her mother Deepa Iyer who also visited the school. Sanya was given a gift by the school authority. She has given a big photo frame with her collage photos. She was very happy to see it. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle Sanya also penned a long note. The actress wrote, “ Orchids Rajajinagar it was great interacting with the kids. They were lovely and certainly invoked my inner child. Such a beautiful healing experience! Gave them a Lil insight on how to manage passion and studies! Aaya aunties have been such an integral part of my school life, the heroes we need to thank more often.

The youngsters can fly when the faculty gives them wings for their dreams and lets them follow their passion along with their studies. And this school, especially the Principal Ma’am, is so open and supportive. Always excites me when the kids recognize me.”

See pics:

On the work front, Sanaya made her acting debut with the 2012 television show Putta Gowri Maduve. Since her first show, she got immense popularity and made a huge palace in the hearts of the viewers. Apart from TV shows she also appeared in movies like Mukha Putta and Vimukhti. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the prominent reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

Read all the Latest Movies News here