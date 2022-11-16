Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Contestants Break Rules In Latest Doll-Making Task

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 has entered a very interesting phase. This week, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a doll-making task for which they were divided into two teams. Both the teams were to make a doll and give it to Big Boss in a limited time.

After explaining the task, Bigg Boss also explained the rules of this task — which is, while one team is making their dolls, the other team cannot steal them. However, as the buzzer rang, Rakesh broke the rule and stole the doll while actress Divya Uruduga was making it.

After this incident, Diviya said their team will now steal from the opposing team as well since everyone is playing as they like. Then Roopesh Shetty also stole the doll in front of everyone. After this captain, Arun Sagar announced that as Rakesh first broke the rule, now there are no rules in the Bigg Boss house. Everyone fought over that.

Due to Rakesh’s mistake, the whole house started to fight. Further, actress Deepika Das warned that if you all see it like this, then we will have to play the game differently.

Divya got very angry with Rakesh. She said, “Where is your wisdom? When you know the rules then why have you stolen the doll?” Rakesh continues to argue with Divya, and the contestants continue to play as they like.

In the Bigg Boss house, breaking rules is a common thing. But it will be interesting to watch how host Sudeep Sanjeev takes the housemates’ class this weekend.

The latest season of the reality shows Bigg Boss Kannada premiered on September 24 this year. The show is bankrolled by Endemol Shine.

